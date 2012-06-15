FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Poland - Factors to Watch on June 15
June 15, 2012 / 6:05 AM / 5 years ago

Poland - Factors to Watch on June 15

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch, which may affect Poland’s financial markets on Friday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland GMT + 2 hours):

ACRON, AZOTY TARNOW

Russian chemical group Acron extends its 1.5 billion zloty ($438 million) bid for its Polish rival Azoty Tarnow until June 29.

German chemical maker PCC and Polish businessman Michal Solowow, owner of Tarnow’s local rival Synthos, could make a counter bid for Poland’s top chemicals group, Parkiet writes.

DALKIA

Dalkia, controlled by French utilities Veolia and EDF, has made an offer to buy shares from the employees of Warsaw’s municipal heating operator SPEC, Puls Biznesu reports. Dalkia bought control of SPEC last year for 1.44 billion zlotys.

DATA

Poland’s central bank releases current account data for April. Analysts polled by Reuters expect the deficit to stand at 927 million euros. (1200)

UNEMPLOYMENT

Polish unemployment may fall to 12.3 percent in June from 12.6 percent a month earlier thanks to seasonal factors, deputy labour minister Jacek Mecina told Reuters.

NOTE - For a diary of forthcoming events see and a calendar of east European economic indicators see .

For other related news, double click on: Polish equities E.Europe equities Polish money Polish debt Eastern Europe All emerging markets Hot stocks Stock markets Market debt news Forex news For real-time index quotes, double click on: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX ($1 = 3.4192 Polish zlotys)

