Italy - Factors to watch on June 15

DEBT CRISIS

Central banks from major economies stand ready to stabilise financial markets by providing liquidity and preventing a credit squeeze if the outcome of Greek elections on Sunday causes tumultous trading, G20 officials told Reuters.

Bundesbank head Jens Weidmann said in an interview on Friday the ties between national euro zone governments and their banks should be broken through a banking union. He said the 100 billion euro Spanish aid package was large enough and expressed support for the reforms carried out by Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti.

Euro zone finance ministers are scheduled to hold a teleconference on Sunday evening to discuss the outcome of Greek elections, two euro zone officials said on Thursday.

Greece holds a parliamentary election on Sunday and polls show that the leftist SYRIZA party, that rejects the terms of the euro zone bailout for Athens, is neck-and-neck with the pro-bailout New Democracy party.

Spanish benchmark bond yields rose above 7 percent on Thursday after Moody’s cut the country’s rating to just one notch above “junk”.

The euro zone will not tear up the main targets of Greece’s bailout no matter who wins Sunday’s elections, but it might consider giving a new government in Athens some leeway on how it reaches them, euro zone officials said.

Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti said Italy and France agree that more steps need to be taken to shield the euro from the turbulence of the financial markets.

French President Francois Hollande said after meeting Monti in Rome a debt redemption fund was one option for closer fiscal union in the euro zone and called for the bloc’s ESM bailout fund to be allowed to directly access ECB funds to boost its firepower.

The Italian cabinet is expected to approve its growth package on Friday.

* ENEL

Italian utility giant Enel says on Friday it has reached agreement to sell unit Endesa Ireland to Scottish and Southern Energy Plc for 270 million euros.

GENERALI

Newly appointed CEO Mario Greco will join the insurer’s board from Aug 1, Generali said in a statement late on Thursday.

MEDIOBANCA

Mediobanca said on Thursday it has bought back 55 million euros of its own bonds, and will annul them from Friday.

* TOD‘S

The luxury shoemaker will meet the expectations communicated to the market, Chairman and chief executive Diego Della Valle told reporters on Thursday at a conference by Il Sole 24 Ore.

* PPR

Fashion house Gucci, owned by PPR, is looking with “sufficient optimism” to 2012 and the years ahead despite concerns for the euro zone, chairman and CEO Patrizio di Marco told reporters on Thursday.

* SALVATORE FERRAGAMO

The chief executive of the star shoemaker confirmed on Thursday expectations for “significant growth” in 2012 after a good start to the year.

