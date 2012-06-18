FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Romania - Factors to watch on June 18
#Credit Markets
June 18, 2012 / 6:21 AM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-Romania - Factors to watch on June 18

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

(Adds press digest)

BUCHAREST, June 18 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Romanian financial markets on Monday.

DEBT AUCTION

Romania’s finance ministry tenders 800 million lei ($225.92 million) in one-year treasury bills.

PRESIDENT

President Traian Basescu is expected to meet Philippe Le Houerou, the World Bank’s vice president for the European and Central Asian region.

ROMANIA C/A GAP NARROWS 24 PCT IN JAN-APRIL

Romania’s current account deficit shrank by 23.7 percent year-on-year to 1.23 billion euros ($1.5 billion) in the first four months, central bank data showed on Friday.

ING BANK

ING Bank, the local branch of Dutch group ING, will have a new CEO as of September 1. Michal Szczurek will replace Misu Negritoiu, that will become the bank’s chairman.

Ziarul Financiar, Page 1

FONDUL PROPRIETATEA

Romanian investment fund Fondul Proprietatea recorded a net profit of 607 million lei in the first five months, after booking dividends it will receive from companies in its portfolio. Ziarul Financiar, Page 4

OPPOSITION PARTY

Opposition Democrat Liberal Party will hold a convention on June 30 to elect new party heads, after former prime minister Emil Boc and other party leaders stepped down last week.

Evenimentul Zilei, Page 4

DACIA

Romanian carmaker Dacia, owned by French Renault, plans to partly stop production at its Mioveni factory on June 18 and 19 and July 2 due to a drop in car orders.

Jurnalul National, Page 7

NOTE- For a diary of forthcoming Romanian events, double click, and a calendar of east European economic indicators, see.

For other related news, double click on: --------------------------------------------------------------- Romania Market Debt Romanian forex Romania Market Report Romanian money Emerging Market Debt Emerging forex All Emerging Markets news CEE indicators All East Europe News E.Europe equities TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch Romanian indicators Main page of Reuters poll --------------------------------------------------------------- ($1 = 3.5411 Romanian lei)

