Uniqa signs deal to buy EBRD stakes in its units

VIENNA, June 20 (Reuters) - Austrian insurer Uniqa has signed a deal to buy the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development’s stakes in some of its emerging Europe units, the Austrian insurer said on Wednesday.

The accord, for which it gave no financial terms, covers EBRD stakes of 20 percent in Croatia, 15 percent in Hungary and just over 30 percent in two Polish units, it said.

Closing of the deal, which Uniqa had already flagged, is expected within weeks, it said. (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)