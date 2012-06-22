Poland - Factors to Watch on June 22

Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch, which may affect Poland’s financial markets on Friday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland GMT + 2 hours):

ENEA

Poland’s No.3 utility will issue bonds worth up to 4 billion zlotys ($1.2 billion) to help finance the construction of a coal-fired unit in Kozienice and investments in renewable fuels, the company said on Wednesday.

POLIMEX

Chief executive at the Polish builder, Konrad Jaskola, was quoted by the Wnp.pl portal as saying, Polimex was not planning any new share issue, while the company was open for a strategic investor.

PKO BP

Poland’s No.1 bank will issue short-term bonds worth around 1 billion zlotys in the third quarter, planning to place another tranche of its eurobond issue also in autumn, daily Parkiet cited the ISB news agency.

PGNiG

The Polish gas monopoly may on Friday agree a price cut for the deliveries from Russian giant Gazprom, avoiding arbitration, daily Gazeta Wyborcza reported.

BGK

Poland’s state-owned lender BGK is, has been and will be present on the currency and debt markets, expecting to close 2012 with a profit of 300 million zlotys, the bank’s CEO Dariusz Daniluk told daily Rzeczpospolita.

PKN, Lotos

The state agency ARM will spend around 1 billion zlotys in 2013 to buy 10 percent of the obligatory oil storages from Poland’s two refiners PKN and Lotos, planning to hold around 30 percent by 2017, daily Dziennik Gazeta Prawna quoted ARM chief Jacek Bakowski as saying.

CO2 EMISSIONS

Poland will not allow any further cuts in CO2 emissions before a global agreement on the issue, Economy Minister Waldemar Pawlak told daily Dziennik Gazeta Prawna.

