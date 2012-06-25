Italy - Factors to watch on June 25

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Monday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

EURO ZONE DEBT CRISIS

European leaders will discuss specific steps towards a cross-border banking union, closer fiscal integration and the possibility of a debt redemption fund at a summit on June 28-29, according to a document prepared for the meeting.

MONTE PASCHI DI SIENA

Italy’s third biggest lender is negotiating with the Treasury and the Bank of Italy about issuing at least 1 billion euros of government-backed bonds to plug a capital shortfall, two sources close to the matter said on Saturday.

The bank has reached a preliminary deal to sell its 60 percent stake in small Piedmont unit Biverbanca for around 200 million euros, two sources close to the situation said on Saturday. MPS board meets on Tuesday to approve the sale and a business plan meant to bolster its financial strength.

The business plan is due to be presented on Wednesday.

* UNICREDIT

The chief executive of UniCredit, Italy’s largest bank by assets, joined calls on Monday for a cross-border banking union and closer fiscal integration in the euro zone, and said the bank is well capitalised.

TELECOM ITALIA MEDIA

Advisers Mediobanca and Citigroup have sent a presentation of the company, which has been put up for sale by Telecom Italia, to Sky Italia, Discovery Channel and Al Jazeera, La Repubblica said on Saturday. Expressions of interest for the media unit will be examined by Telecom Italia’s board on June 28.

IMPREGILO

* Shareholder Salini rejected on Monday a plan by rival shareholders Gavio to sell Impregilo’s 19 percent stake in EcoRodovias saying it would cause a potential loss of up to 800 million euros for the builder.

Italian market watchdog has asked Impregilo to clarify whether a planned buyback complies with takeover regulations, a source close to the situation said.

Autostrada Torino-Milano, which controls the IGLI vehicle that holds the Gavio family’s stake in Impregilo, said late on Friday it would not take part in the buyback.

La Repubblica said on Saturday Gavio wants to use some of the funds from the planned sale of a 19 percent stake in Ecorodovias to pay dividends to Impregilo’s shareholders.

PREMAFIN, FONDIARIA-SAI, UNIPOL

A Premafin board member tasked with assessing the Sator-Palladio rescue plan for Fondiaria-SAI told the board there were not enough elements to pursue negotiations with the two private equity funds, a source close to the board said on Friday.

GEMINA, ATLANTIA, AUTOGRILL

The Benetton family’s holding Edizione and its partners are ready to spend 12 billion euros ($15 billion) to upgrade Rome’s airports, but any investments would be conditional on a rise in tariffs still to be approved by the government, Edizione’s chairman told Corriere della Sera on Sunday.

For Italian market data and news, click on codes in brackets:

20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............

20 biggest losers (in percentage).............

FTSE IT allshare index

FTSE Mib index........

FTSE Allstars index...

FTSE Mid Cap index....

Block trades..........

Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN

For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSEurofirst 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a Glance: Equities............... Main currency report:...............................