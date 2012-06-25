UPDATE 1-Romania - Factors to watch on June 25

BUCHAREST, June 25 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Romanian financial markets on Monday.

ROMANIA BANKING SYSTEM AT RISK FROM EUROPEAN CRISIS

The IMF on Friday warned that Romania’s banking system is vulnerable to Europe’s debt crisis and urged Bucharest to strengthen its financial sector oversight and crisis management framework.

ROMANIA PM SEEKS TO CLEAR NAME OVER PLAGIARISM CHARGE

Romanian Prime Minister Victor Ponta said on Friday he had asked an ethics panel to investigate accusations that he plagiarised parts of his doctoral thesis, in a bid to clear his name and end speculation over his future.

CEE MARKETS

The Czech crown rebounded on Friday, recouping some of the losses posted over the week, as emerging European currencies were briefly lifted by the European Central Bank’s (ECB) move to loosen lending rules.

RAINS OFFER SOME RESPITE FOR EASTERN EUROPE GRAIN CROPS

Rain showers boosted wheat and barley crops in large parts of eastern Europe in May and June, but the damage from a dry autumn and winter frosts will keep 2012 harvests below last year’s levels.

FORD

American carmaker Ford starts producing the B-Max car at its Romanian plant in Craiova on Monday. Ford plans to manufacture 60,000 B-Max this year, out of which 99 percent will be exported. Ziarul Financiar, Page 15

RENEWABLE ENERGY

Enel Green Power, Italy’s biggest renewable company, plans to develop another 202 MW in wind parks and 25 MW in micro hydropower plants in Romania by 2016.

Ziarul Financiar, Page 16

BOURSE LISTINGS

Romania could extend the deadline to list stakes in some state-owned companies by one year, to the end of 2013, according to a draft government emergency decree.

Jurnalul National, Page 7

NOTE- For a diary of forthcoming Romanian events, double click, and a calendar of east European economic indicators, see.