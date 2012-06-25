FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Romania - Factors to watch on June 25
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
World
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 25, 2012 / 6:31 AM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-Romania - Factors to watch on June 25

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BUCHAREST, June 25 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Romanian financial markets on Monday.

ROMANIA BANKING SYSTEM AT RISK FROM EUROPEAN CRISIS

The IMF on Friday warned that Romania’s banking system is vulnerable to Europe’s debt crisis and urged Bucharest to strengthen its financial sector oversight and crisis management framework.

ROMANIA PM SEEKS TO CLEAR NAME OVER PLAGIARISM CHARGE

Romanian Prime Minister Victor Ponta said on Friday he had asked an ethics panel to investigate accusations that he plagiarised parts of his doctoral thesis, in a bid to clear his name and end speculation over his future.

CEE MARKETS

The Czech crown rebounded on Friday, recouping some of the losses posted over the week, as emerging European currencies were briefly lifted by the European Central Bank’s (ECB) move to loosen lending rules.

RAINS OFFER SOME RESPITE FOR EASTERN EUROPE GRAIN CROPS

Rain showers boosted wheat and barley crops in large parts of eastern Europe in May and June, but the damage from a dry autumn and winter frosts will keep 2012 harvests below last year’s levels.

FORD

American carmaker Ford starts producing the B-Max car at its Romanian plant in Craiova on Monday. Ford plans to manufacture 60,000 B-Max this year, out of which 99 percent will be exported. Ziarul Financiar, Page 15

RENEWABLE ENERGY

Enel Green Power, Italy’s biggest renewable company, plans to develop another 202 MW in wind parks and 25 MW in micro hydropower plants in Romania by 2016.

Ziarul Financiar, Page 16

BOURSE LISTINGS

Romania could extend the deadline to list stakes in some state-owned companies by one year, to the end of 2013, according to a draft government emergency decree.

Jurnalul National, Page 7

NOTE- For a diary of forthcoming Romanian events, double click, and a calendar of east European economic indicators, see.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.