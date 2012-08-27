UPDATE 1-Romania - Factors to watch on Aug 27

BUCHAREST, Aug 27 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Romanian financial markets on Monday.

PRESIDENT RETURNS

President Traian Basescu, is expected to return to office pending rubber-stamping of a constitutional court decision by parliament on Monday.

Last week, Romania’s Constitutional Court struck down a referendum to impeach Basescu, foiling a drive by the leftist government to oust its chief political opponent months before a parliamentary election.

LEFTISTS LOSE GROUND

Romania’s leftist government has lost support over its failed attempt to remove the country’s president from office, but is still on course to win parliamentary elections later this year, an opinion poll showed on Sunday.

BUDGET GAP

Romania ran a consolidated budget deficit of 1.2 percent of gross domestic product in cash terms in the first seven months of 2012, the finance ministry said late on Friday, putting it on track to hit an IMF-agreed target.

LEU UP

The leu opened about 0.2 perceht firmer against the euro on Monday.

CO2 LAWSUIT

Romania has dropped a lawsuit against the EU Commission over how many carbon permits it can allocate to its biggest emitting countries under the EU’s Emissions Trading Scheme (ETS), ending a five year dispute with the scheme’s regulator, said a spokesman with the European Court of Justice.

FORD

Ford Romania has accelerated its production at its Craiova plant to 200 cars per day in August from 50 in July.

Ziarul Financiar, page 1

