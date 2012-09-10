Intesa capitalises on peripheral rally

LONDON, Sept 10 (IFR) - Intesa Sanpaolo, Italy’s largest retail bank, is returning to the senior bond sector on Monday to take advantage of a roaring credit rally that has drawn peripheral issuers from the financial, corporate and SSA sectors back into the market.

The four-year trade is the second senior unsecured deal from an Italian bank in under a week, and will price 65bp inside where Intesa priced a one-year shorter issue in July and 45bp inside where UniCredit printed a EUR1bn three-year last week.

UniCredit SpA sold its benchmark before the ECB announcement at mid-swaps plus 390bp, having attracted over EUR2bn in orders. It priced 5bp through where Intesa’s July 2015 bond was bid in the secondary market at the time.

The UniCredit bond is trading 9bp wider on the day, but is still way inside its original reoffer level at mid-swaps +325bp on the bid. Meanwhile, Intesa’s five-year CDS has rallied by just over 100bp since the beginning of the month and was quoted at 329bp, according to Markit.

The new Intesa four-year was initially marketed at mid-swaps plus 355bp area but guidance was later tightened to plus 345bp as orders flooded in. Books closed at EUR3.25bn before reconciliation with more than 300 accounts participating.

Banca IMI, BNP Paribas, Credit Suisse, JP Morgan and Morgan Stanley are acting as lead managers on the new issue.

At mid-swaps plus 345bp, observing bankers estimated the deal will pay a new issue premium of around 15bp.

The new four-year offering is Intesa’s second visit to the market in as many months.

In July, it sold a EUR1bn three-year senior note at mid-swaps plus 410bp on the back of EUR2.25bn of demand. (Reporting by Aimee Donnellan; Editing by Helene Durand and Julian Baker)