FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Gazprom Neft raises $1.5 billion from 10-year Eurobond
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
September 10, 2012 / 2:00 PM / 5 years ago

Gazprom Neft raises $1.5 billion from 10-year Eurobond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Sep 10 (Reuters) - GAZPROM NEFT RAISES $1.5 BILLION FROM 10-YEAR EUROBOND AT 4.375 PCT-SOURCES

Russian oil company Gazprom Neft has raised $1.5 billion from a 10-year Eurobond issued on Monday, sources close to the deal told Reuters.

The bond is being issued at a yield of 4.375 percent, the sources said.

Gazprom Neft twice revised down its yield guidance, initially to 4.5 percent from 4.75 percent, and then to 4.375 percent.

The bond issue was organised by JP Morgan, Credit Agricole and Gazprombank. (Reporting by Elena Orekhova and Lidia Kelly. Writing by Jason Bush)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.