Italy - Factors to watch on Sept 11

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

ITALY GROWTH

Italy’s economy will return to growth in 2013 thanks to a decline in interest rates which is already taking place, Italian prime minister Mario Monti told CNBC television aired on Monday.

* Fund managers in Europe have increased their holdings of Italian and Spanish bonds in the run up to the European Central Bank’s approval last week to purchase bonds of weaker euro zone members, the Wall Street Journal said.

FIAT

Chrysler Group LLC dealers came away from a day-long company show led by CEO Sergio Marchionne in Las Vegas on Monday confident that they will be selling a lineup of more competitive cars and trucks over the next two years, several dealers said.

Marchionne and chiefs of brands including those of Chrysler’s majority owner Fiat showed 66 different cars and truck model variations to be introduced by 2014, up from 29 shown two years ago at a similar dealer meeting in Orlando.

LAVAZZA

Luigi Lavazza SpA increased its stake in Green Mountain Coffee Roasters Inc, giving the Italian coffee roaster control of 6.8 percent of the U.S. company, a securities filing showed on Monday.

* RCS MEDIAGROUP

Group holds extraordinary board meeting on Tuesday. The board is not expected to discuss the new strategic plan, according to Italian media.

* MONTE DEI PASCHI

According to MF, the European Commission may ask some adjustments to rules on the state help offered to the bank because of doubts over the valuation of new shares Monte Paschi could issue to repay interest.

INTESA SANPAOLO

Italy’s biggest retail bank said on Monday it had proposed changes to its by-laws with a view to strengthening the role of its management board to make decisions more quickly.

FONDIARIA SAI, UNIPOL, PREMAFIN , MEDIOBANCA

Banks in the consortium guaranteeing the rights issues of Unipol and Fondiaria-SAI were left holding shares worth around 458 million euros as the two Italian insurers completed cash calls paving the way for their plans to merge.