Poland - Factors to Watch on Sep 12

Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch, which may affect Poland’s financial markets on Tuesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):
Poland’s gas monopoly has started to prepare the company for wholesale gas trade, the first step to liberalise gas market in Poland, daily Parkiet writes.
Poland’s gas network operator will sign an agreement with Austria’s RAG to explore opportunities to build underground gas storage facilities.
