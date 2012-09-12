Poland - Factors to Watch on Sep 12

Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch, which may affect Poland’s financial markets on Tuesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):

PGNIG

Poland’s gas monopoly has started to prepare the company for wholesale gas trade, the first step to liberalise gas market in Poland, daily Parkiet writes.

GAZ-SYSTEM

Poland’s gas network operator will sign an agreement with Austria’s RAG to explore opportunities to build underground gas storage facilities.

