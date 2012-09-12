FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Poland - Factors to Watch on Sep 12
September 12, 2012 / 5:51 AM / 5 years ago

Poland - Factors to Watch on Sep 12

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch, which may affect Poland’s financial markets on Tuesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):

PGNIG

Poland’s gas monopoly has started to prepare the company for wholesale gas trade, the first step to liberalise gas market in Poland, daily Parkiet writes.

GAZ-SYSTEM

Poland’s gas network operator will sign an agreement with Austria’s RAG to explore opportunities to build underground gas storage facilities.

NOTE - For a diary of forthcoming events see and a calendar of east European economic indicators see .

