Poland - Factors to Watch on Sept 17
September 17, 2012 / 6:00 AM / 5 years ago

Poland - Factors to Watch on Sept 17

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch, which may affect Poland’s financial markets on Monday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):

PKO BP

Poland’s top bank PKO BP is eying foreign assets from the neighbouring Czech Republic and Slovakia, its chief executive, Zbigniew Jagiello, told Bloomberg Business Week in an interview.

STATOIL

Canadian Couche Tard, the owner of Statoil Fuel&Retail in Europe, is considering pulling back from Poland as the company needs capital for investment in Germany, daily Dziennik Gazeta Prawna writes without quoting sources.

VIVENDI

Poland’s competition watchdog cleared France’s Vivendi to establish a joint venture with Polish TVN unit that will try to challenge for a bigger slice of Poland’s crowded pay-television market.

NOTE - For a diary of forthcoming events see and a calendar of east European economic indicators see .

