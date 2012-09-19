FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Poland - Factors to Watch on Sept 19
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit RSS
September 19, 2012 / 5:56 AM / in 5 years

Poland - Factors to Watch on Sept 19

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch, which may affect Poland’s financial markets on Wednesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):

DATA

Poland’s statistics office releases industrial output and producer prices data for August at 1200 GMT.

SWITCH TENDER

Poland will offer bonds due in January 2021, October 2021 and August 2023 worth between 2.0 and 3.0 billion zlotys at a tender on Wednesday, with results of the auction expected at 1000 GMT.

PKO BP

PKO BP Bankowy PTE, a pension fund unit of Poland’s top lender PKO BP, submitted a preliminary offer for rival pension fund OFE Warta, controlled by Belgium’s KBC, Rzeczpospolita cited local agency PAP.

EKO HOLDING

Private equity fund Mid Europa Partners is ready to outbid rival fund Advent International in the race for retailer EKO Holding, by offering at least 5.5 zlotys per share, or 267 million zlotys ($85 million), against Advent’s pending offer of 4.1 zlotys per share, Rzeczpospolita reported without citing the source of its information.

For other related news, double click on: Polish equities E.Europe equities Polish money Polish debt Eastern Europe All emerging markets Hot stocks Stock markets Market debt news Forex news For real-time index quotes, double click on: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX ($1 = 3.1561 Polish zlotys)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.