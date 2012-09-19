FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Talvivaara mulls 1 bln euro nickel expansion project
#Basic Materials
September 19, 2012 / 6:16 AM / in 5 years

Talvivaara mulls 1 bln euro nickel expansion project

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HELSINKI, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Finnish mining company Talvivaara is considering a one billion euro investment to expand nickel production in Sotkamo, eastern Finland, a senior executive said on Wednesday.

Talvivaara has been carrying out an environmental assessment with a target to increase full-scale production of nickel to an annual 100,000 tonnes. In August, it forecast it would produce around 17,000 tonnes this year.

“We have not made any decisions yet... but it would be a billion euro project, maybe one billion and some,” deputy CEO Saila Miettinen-Lahde told Reuters. (Reporting by Jussi Rosendahl; editing by James Jukwey)

