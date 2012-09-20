FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Poland - Factors to Watch on Sept 20
September 20, 2012 / 6:06 AM / in 5 years

Poland - Factors to Watch on Sept 20

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch, which may affect Poland’s financial markets on Thursday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):

POLIMEX

Poland has signalled to local lenders that they should reach a deal to help rescue the troubled builder after a state agency agreed to take a large stake in the company, writes Puls Biznesu.

NET INFLATION

The central bank releases net inflation data for August (1200). For other related news, double click on: Polish equities E.Europe equities Polish money Polish debt Eastern Europe All emerging markets Hot stocks Stock markets Market debt news Forex news For real-time index quotes, double click on: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX ($1 = 3.1561 Polish zlotys)

