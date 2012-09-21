Poland - Factors to Watch on Sept 21

Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch, which may affect Poland’s financial markets on Friday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):

POLIMEX

Poland’s No.2 lender Bank Pekao agreed to guarantee the beleaguered local builder its 6.3 billion zloty ($2 billion) contract for utility Enea, dailies Gazeta Wyborcza and Rzeczpospolita quoted their unnamed sources as saying.

KGHM

Europe’s No.2 copper producer plans mergers among its units with comparable business profiles and wants to continue spin-offs of its non-core assets, possibly by floating them on the bourse, KGHM CEO Herbert Wirth told daily Puls Biznesu.

EKO HOLDING

Polish financial watchdog KNF will look into the store chain owners' refusal to allow takeover talks with private equity fund Mid Europa Partners, which said it was willing to offer a higher bid than the one already placed by rival fund Advent, daily Parkiet reported.