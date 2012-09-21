FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Romania - Factors to watch on Sept 21
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
September 21, 2012 / 5:50 AM / 5 years ago

Romania - Factors to watch on Sept 21

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BUCHAREST, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Romanian financial markets on Friday.

OLTCHIM

Romania holds an auction to sell a majority stake the government holds in chemicals firm Oltchim on Friday.

Agerpres

ROMANIA SELLS 200 MLN LEI IN 4-YEAR T-BONDS

Romania sold a planned 200 million lei ($58.01 million) in four-year treasury bonds on Thursday, with the average accepted yield at 6.29 percent, down from 6.41 percent at a tender on July 12, central bank data showed.

CEE MARKETS

Poland’s zloty fell on Thursday on the prospect of a cut in interest rates, while expectations of monetary policy easing elsewhere in central Europe and general gloom about the economic outlook put other emerging European currencies under pressure.

--------------------------------------------------------------- Romania Market Debt Romanian forex Romania Market Report Romanian money Emerging Market Debt Emerging forex All Emerging Markets news CEE indicators All East Europe News E.Europe equities TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch Romanian indicators Main page of Reuters poll --------------------------------------------------------------- ($1 = 3.4476 Romanian leus)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.