Poland - Factors to Watch on Sept 24
September 24, 2012 / 6:00 AM / 5 years ago

Poland - Factors to Watch on Sept 24

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch, which may affect Poland’s financial markets on Monday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):

FINANCE MINISTER ON GROWTH

The end of 2012 and the whole of 2013 will be tough for Poland’s economy but it should rebound in 2014-2015 and grow by more than 3 percent, Finance Minister Jacek Rostowski told Dziennik Gazeta Prawna.

KHW

Coal producer Katowicki Holding Weglowy (KHW) may be ready for a stock market floatation at the end of 2013 but the company also does not rule out finding a strategic investor, its Chief Executive Roman Loj told Dziennik Gazeta Prawna. For other related news, double click on: Polish equities E.Europe equities Polish money Polish debt Eastern Europe All emerging markets Hot stocks Stock markets Market debt news Forex news For real-time index quotes, double click on: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX

