FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Romania - Factors to watch on Sept 24
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
September 24, 2012 / 5:40 AM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-Romania - Factors to watch on Sept 24

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds press digest)

BUCHAREST, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Romanian financial markets on Monday.

ROMANIA SELLS CHEMICAL PLANT UNDER IMF DEAL

Romania sold its majority stake in indebted chemical plant Oltchim on Friday to media tycoon Dan Diaconescu, beginning to deliver on its commitment to speed up a revenue-boosting scheme agreed with the IMF, it said on Friday.

CEE MARKETS

Central European currencies gained on Friday, shrugging off rising expectations of interest rate cuts and paring the week’s losses on growing confidence that Spain will seek aid.

CFR MARFA

The government could approve the privatisation strategy for state-owned rail freight carrier CFR Marfa this week.

Ziarul Financiar, Page 2 --------------------------------------------------------------- Romania Market Debt Romanian forex Romania Market Report Romanian money Emerging Market Debt Emerging forex All Emerging Markets news CEE indicators All East Europe News E.Europe equities TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch Romanian indicators Main page of Reuters poll ---------------------------------------------------------------

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.