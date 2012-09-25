ANNOUNCEMENT-METKA AWARDED 1st EPC PROJECT IN JORDAN

METKA IS AWARDED ITS 1st EPC PROJECT IN JORDAN

Athens, 25 September 2012: METKA S.A. is pleased to announce that it has received the Letter of Award for an expansion of an existing power station in Jordan.

With this further development of its international activities, Jordan becomes the 8th country in which METKA executes power plant projects.

The main characteristics of this new project are as follows:

1. Project Owner:Samra Electric Power Co. (SEPCO)Amman, Jordan

2. Project TitleSamra Thermal Power Station - Phase III Add-On Combined Cycle

3. Project LocationZarqa, near Amman, Jordan

4. Project DescriptionThe project concerns the engineering, procurement, construction and commissioning of a 143MW expansion to an existing power plant, by addition of combined cycle plant of Alstom technology to the existing open cycle gas turbines.

5. Award Value The total contract value is US$ 143,140,774 and Jordanian Dinars 10,955,000.

6. Project Time Schedule: The project will be carried out within 28 months About METKA METKA is a leading international EPC contractor for specialized large-scale energy projects, undertaking the complete range of Engineering, Procurement and Construction activities through to project completion. It is currently executing projects with more than 5,000MW of generation capacity in 6 different countries (Turkey, Syria, Greece, Iraq, Algeria and Jordan).