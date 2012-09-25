Continental bonds rally after Schaeffler stake sale

LONDON, Sept 25 (IFR) - German car parts and tyre maker Continental’s bonds and credit default swaps rallied on Tuesday on expectations that the company will soon be lifted to investment-grade after major shareholder Schaeffler said it would reduce debt in the company.

German automotive parts supplier Schaeffler reaped around EUR1.6bn from a 10.4% share sale of its partner Continental for 77.50 euros each on Tuesday. The proceeds from the sale will go entirely to reducing just over EUR5bn in debt that has been weighing on Schaeffler.

The move, which involved shares held by two German private banks - M.M. Warburg and Bankhaus Metzler - will reduce Schaeffler’s stake in Continental to 49.9%.

It also further unwinds one of the most debt-fuelled acquisitions in German corporate history, which was executed just as Lehman Brothers filed for bankruptcy in 2008.

By 0745GMT, Continental’s USD950m 4.5% 2019 bond, issued earlier this month at a record low coupon for the issuer, was 116bp tighter at 290bp over mid-swaps, according to Tradeweb.

The company’s five-year CDS tightened by around 22bp to 186bp, according to Markit data.

“This move is in line with our expectations and our view on Continental’s credit ratings to return to the investment grade category by end-2013,” said Barclays credit analysts Christophe Boulanger and Srinjoy Banerjee in a note.

Analysts at Barclays estimated that Schaeffler would save around EUR160m per annum in interest payments if it repaid most of its EUR1.855bn 9.6225% junior bond.

As a result of Schaeffler’s deleveraging, Continental, which is currently rated Ba3 by Moody‘s, BB- by S&P and BB by Fitch, should benefit from at least a one-notch upgrade from rating agencies, Barclays said. Schaeffler should also be upgraded by one notch to BB- from B+, the analysts said.

Further ahead, Continental could see a two to three notch rating uplift if there is further progress made on reducing an estimated EUR3bn loan maturing in April 2014. Continental used some of the proceeds of the recent dollar bond to reduce that loan.

Barclays analysts believe Continental is more resilient in a downturn compared with automakers and due to the expected credit rating upgrades.

The market impact on Schaeffler’s bonds, rated B1 by Moody’s and B+ by S&P, was less pronounced. Its 7.75% February 2017, 6.75% July 2017 and 8.75% February 2019 bonds were 11-13.4bp tighter, according to Tradeweb.

Herzogenaurach-based Schaeffler’s Chief Financial Officer Klaus Rosenfeld said in late August that it had no plans to reduce its holding in Continental to speed debt reduction. (Reporting by Natalie Harrison; Editing by Helen Durand and Julian Baker)