Poland - Factors to Watch on Sept 27
September 27, 2012 / 6:15 AM / in 5 years

Poland - Factors to Watch on Sept 27

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch, which may affect Poland’s financial markets on Thursday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):

PGNIG

Poland’s gas monopoly plans to cut expenses and sell non-core assets to offset the rising cost of Russian gas imports and to ready itself for a planned freeing of central and Eastern Europe’s largest gas market.

DEBT

Poland’s government expects the country’s debt to fall to 51.4 percent of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in 2013 according to the domestic methodology, a document obtained by Reuters showed on Wednesday.

ENEA

The utility’s chief executive, Maciej Owczarek, may soon leave the company, Rzeczpospolita writes.

GENERAL MOTORS

The U.S. car maker’s Opel car factory in Poland’s southern city of Gliwice will halt production for two days starting Friday due to the fall in demand, Rzeczpospolita writes.

POLITICAL POLL

Public support for the ruling centre-right Civic Platform has stabilised at 28 percent, while the backing for the main opposition party Law and Justice fell to 24 percent, according to a poll by ZBS Obop and TNS Polska for Gazeta Wyborcza.

POLIMEX

