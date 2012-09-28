Italy - Factors to watch on Sept 28

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Friday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

DEBT CRISIS

Italy’s technocrat Prime Minister Mario Monti gave the first clear indication on Thursday that he would be willing to head the government again if there is no outright winner in elections next year, as opinion polls now suggest.

Spain announced a crisis budget for 2013 based mostly on spending cuts on Thursday in what many see as an effort to pre-empt the likely conditions of an international bailout.

FIAT

Plans for Fiat to merge with Chrysler Group LLC will not be affected by a lawsuit over the price Fiat is to pay for an additional 3.3 percent stake in the U.S. automaker, Sergio Marchionne, chief executive of both Fiat and Chrysler, said on Thursday.

* Fiat CEO Sergio Marchionne said on Friday he did not quit as president of European carmakers group Acea.

* FIAT INDUSTRIAL

The merger of CNH could happen at any moment, La Repubblica said.

* UNICREDIT

Diego Della Valle, head of shoemaker Tod‘s, has paid around 50 million euros to buy a stake of around 0.26 percent in UniCredit, Il Sole 24 Ore said, citing a statement by financial holding Di. Vi.

* BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

The bank is close to reaching a deal with Cassa di Risparmio di Asti for the sale of its 60.4 percent stake in Biverbanca, a deal which had been held up, Il Sole 24 Ore said.

ENEL

Germany’s E.ON is eying Enel’s Spanish asset Endesa, MF said, noting the issue had been discussed in a meeting between Goldman Sachs and Deutsche Bank in Rome. An Enel spokesperson told Reuters on Friday “we have received no signal in this sense from E.ON.” An E.ON spokesperson said the group does not comment market rumours.

PRELIOS

Struggling Italian real estate management company Prelios said on Thursday it had mandated a lawyer to take measures necessary to safeguard its interests against board member Davide Malacalza. Malacalza, who did not attend the board meeting on Wednesday that decided to continue talks with Italian investment firm Feidos and U.S. asset manager Fortess, claims Prelios is not a going concern, it said.

FINMECCANICA

Private equity Cinven is speeding up moves to list Avio in which Finmeccanica owns around 14 percent, MF said.

A2A

The utility said on Thursday it had completed the sale of the French company Coriance to KKR Global Infrastructure Investors. The deal, already announced, reduces its debt by 160 million euros and generates a capital gain of about 30 million euros.

* The utility’s first bond in a programme of up to 2 billion euros will be 0.75-1.0 billion euros, weekley Il Mondo said.

SOPAF

The company said on Thursday a Milan court had given it 60 days to present a final proposal for reaching a shared solution with creditors.

