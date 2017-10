DUBAI, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Qatar’s second-quarter real gross domestic product (GDP) grew by 5.0 percent over the same period in 2011 and by 2.5 percent over the first quarter of 2012, the country’s statistics authority said in a press release on Saturday, citing preliminary data.

Nominal second-quarter GDP grew by 11.9 percent on the year, but dipped 1.1 percent on the quarter, Qatar Statistics Authority said.