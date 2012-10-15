Poland - Factors to Watch on Oct 15

Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch, which may affect Poland’s financial markets on Friday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):

GOVERNMENT

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk announced a big programme of investment on Friday aimed at reviving the spluttering economy and shoring up support from voters worried that two decades of uninterrupted growth are coming to an end.

The government also won a parliamentary vote of confidence that Tusk himself had requested to slap down criticism of how he is handling the slowing economy.

Poland said it will inject capital into and grant new powers to its state bank BGK, making it a major investor in the largest central European economy, in a bid to revive economic growth but keep fiscal deficits in check at the same time.

OPINION POLLS

Right-wing opposition party Law and Justice (PiS) enjoys the support of 40 percent of Poles against 35 percent eager to vote for the ruling liberal-conservatives from the Civic Platform (PO), a poll by TNS Polska for broadcaster TVP showed.

Another poll, by Millward Brown SMG/KRC for the local edition of Newsweek, showed that 55 percent of Poles are not afraid of PiS returning to power, while 34 percent are.

INFLATION, CURRENT ACCOUNT

Poland’s statistics office GUS will release inflation data for September, while the central bank will publish current account data for August at 1200 GMT.

POLIMEX

Shareholders in beleaguered builder Polimex will vote on the company’s plan to raise around 500 million zlotys on Monday. The group’s largest shareholder, pension fund ING PTE, proposed an alternative, watered down plan late on Friday.

KOKUSAI

Japan’s Kokusai Asset Management, the manager of the country’s biggest mutual fund, said it has added Mexico and Poland to its $19 billion flagship bond fund in a bid to diversify its allocations and boost investment returns.

