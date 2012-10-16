FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Saudi Electricity Co Q3 net profit up 32 percent on 2011
October 16, 2012 / 1:00 PM / in 5 years

Saudi Electricity Co Q3 net profit up 32 percent on 2011

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIYADH, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Saudi Electricity Company posted a 32 percent rise in third-quarter net profit on Tuesday, beating analyst forecasts.

The utility attributed the net income of 2.88 billion riyals ($768 million) to higher energy sales and limits on the sales tariff in a bourse statement.

The performance also marked a strong rise in profits from the previous quarter in a sector with strong seasonal variation.

Four analysts polled by Reuters forecast the company would earn, on average, 2.27 billion riyals in the three months to September 30.

The partly state-owned monopoly holder is working to restructure its operations pending further privatisation of its operating units.

Its results are highly seasonal due to the wide variation between summer and winter electricity demand in the sweltering desert kingdom.

The company benefits from very cheap energy feedstock supplied by Saudi Arabian Oil Co (Saudi Aramco). ($1 = 3.7501 Saudi riyals) (Reporting By Angus McDowall)

