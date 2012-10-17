Italy - Factors to watch on Oct. 17

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.

ITALIAN BONDS

Orders for a new inflation-linked BTP Italia bond aimed at retail investors reached 5.07 billion euros in the first two days of sale, pointing to a solid result for the placement which ends on Oct. 18.

UNIPOL

The insurer’s Chief Executive Carlo Cimbri said the group would have to complete the sale of assets put on the market to get antitrust clearance for its merger with Fondiaria-SAI by the end of next year.

IMPREGILO

The Italian construction firm said its board approved an offer from Brazilian builder Primav Costrucoes for a 19 pct stake in EcoRodovias worth about 2 billion reais, or about 765 million euros.

* It is unlikely the government will annull the compensation liked to the cancellation of a multi-billion contract to build a bridge linking the mainland to Sicily, Impregilo CEO said on Wednesday.

* The company will evaluate the possibility of paying an extra dividend linked to the sale of a stake in EcoRodovias.

