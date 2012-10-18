Poland - Factors to Watch on Oct 18

Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch, which may affect Poland’s financial markets on Thursday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):

CENTRAL BANK

The central bank releases minutes from the October meeting of its Monetary Policy Council (MPC). The bank will also publish voting records from the MPC’s rate sitting in September. (1200)

UNEMPLOYMENT

The jobless figure should reach 13 percent by year-end, the labour minister is quoted as saying by Parkiet.

BGZ

The lender plans to cut its payroll by up to 370 workers, writes Parkiet.

PGNiG

The Polish gas monopoly reports gas sales at 2.5 bcm in the third quarter.

