Italy - Factors to watch on Oct 18

ITALIAN DEBT

Last day of sale for new tranche of linker BTP Italia bond.

Orders for a new inflation-linked BTP Italia bond aimed at retail investors totalled a whopping 10.2 billion euros ($13.38 billion) after three days of sale, largely surprassing the results of previous tranches.

EURO ZONE

European leaders will try to bridge deep differences over plans for a banking union at a summit on Thursday but no substantial decisions are expected, reviving concerns about complacency in tackling the three-year-old debt crisis.[ID: nL5E8LHOU9]

Standard & Poor’s on Wednesday cut Cyprus’ long-term sovereign credit rating to B from BB, further into junk territory, saying political worries at home have kept the euro zone nation from hammering out a bailout with international creditors.

BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

Moody’s overnight downgraded the bank’s long-term debt and deposit ratings by two notches to Ba2 from Baa3.

La Stampa said on Thursday that the bank had put out feelers with UBS for a possible adivsor role in MPS’s 1 billion euro capital increase.

UNICREDIT, MEDIOBANCA

The bank does not need another capital increase, CEO Federico Ghizzoni told Il Messaggero in an interview.

Bank holds board to appoint Luca Cordero di Montezemolo as Deputy Chairman.

FINMECCANICA

Chairman and CEO Giuseppe Orsi has written a letter to Prime Minister Mario Monti to request a meeting and appears to be ready to quit one of his two posts, Il Sole 24 Ore said on Thursday.

MEDIASET Italy’s No.1 commercial broadcaster Mediaset has delayed the board meeting to approve its nine-month results by one week to Nov. 13, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

The company will appoint Stefano Sala, executive at an Italian subsidiary of WPP, as new head of its Publitalia 80 advertising agency in January, as the group seeks to revive its advertising sales which have been strongly hit during the crisis, MF reported.

MID AND SMALL CAPS

* MAIRE TECNIMONT

The engineering company said Enel’s Endesa Chile has decided to start proceedings to enforce all existing bank guarantees ($94 millions) securing the work execution of a thermoelectric plant in Chile, on claims the consortium of which Tecnimont is part is responsible for delays in the contract.

DMAIL

The company said none of its main shareholders had expressed an intention to subscribe to its capital increase nor any conceret interest had been expressed by a third party.

As a result, an extraordinary shareholder meeting to be held on Oct. 26, 29 and 30 could resolve for the liquidation of the company, it said in a statement late on Wednesday.