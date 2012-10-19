UPDATE 1-Romania - Factors to watch on Oct 19

(Adds press digest)

ROMANIA‘S CPI SPIKE IN SEPT ‘TRANSITORY’ - C.BANK HEAD

A spike in Romania’s inflation in September was ‘transitory’ and prices should return to within target next year, the country’s central bank’s governor Mugur Isarescu said on Thursday.

ROMANIA SELLS 300 MLN LEI IN 2-YEAR BONDS

Romania sold a planned 300 million lei ($86.04 million) in two-year treasury bonds on Thursday, with the average accepted yield at 6.35 percent against 6.2 percent at an Oct. 4, central bank data showed.

CEE MARKETS

Hungary saw strong demand at a debt tender on Thursday, with yields plunging to multi-year lows as yield-hungry investors stepped up bets on further central bank rate cuts after the government announced new tax hikes that could weigh on growth.

DELEVERAGING: NOT AS BAD AS ALL THAT?

Worries about a chaotic withdrawal of assets by cash-strapped western European banks from central and eastern Europe appear so far to have been overdone.

TAROM

The new administration board of state-owned carrier Tarom decided to name Heinrich Vystoupil as CEO of the company. He is the first private manager in a state-owned firm.

BANCA TRANSILVANIA

Romania’s second-largest listed bank Banca Transilvania plans to issue 30 million euros ($39.28 million) in 6-7-year bonds, with an yield of 6-6.25 percent.

OPINION POLL

The ruling alliance made of Social Democrats and Liberals (USL) would get 51.2 percent of votes in an election, while the newly built Right Romania alliance, that comprises of opposition Democrat-Liberals (PDL) and other smaller groupings, would garner 23.4 percent, a survey by GSS 2000 pollster showed.

The poll was conducted between Oct. 15-17.

