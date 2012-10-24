FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE - Telenor Q3 results by division
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
October 24, 2012 / 5:30 AM / in 5 years

TABLE - Telenor Q3 results by division

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

OSLO, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Norway's Telenor reported
the following revenues and earnings before interest, tax,
depreciation and amortisation(EBITDA) by division for the third
quarter.         
    The figures are compared to the same period a year earlier 
and against analysts' average forecasts (in millions of 
Norwegian crowns). 
           
                           Q3 2012    Forecast*    Q3 2011      
NORWAY:         
 Revenues                   6,439       6,291       6,297       
 EBITDA                     2,972       2,704       2,699       
SWEDEN 
 Revenues                   2,716       2,584       2,432       
 EBITDA                       805         648         663       
DENMARK 
 Revenues                   1,330       1,415       1,713       
 EBITDA                       307         300         479
HUNGARY                       
 Revenues                   1,060       1,044       1,186       
 EBITDA                       321         366         448       
 
SERBIA 
 Revenues                     720         685         779       
 EBITDA                       284         275         326       
MONTENEGRO
 Revenues                     194         165         198       
 EBITDA                       110          74         105       
 
DTAC   
 Revenues                   3,998       4,012       3,577       
 EBITDA                     1,270       1,256       1,281       
DIGI   
 Revenues                   2,997       3,083       2,766       
 EBITDA                     1,349       1,443       1,296       
GRAMEENPHONE
 Revenues                   1,660       1,730       1,676       
 EBITDA                       857         923         972       
 
PAKISTAN
 Revenues                   1,373       1,427       1,252       
 EBITDA                       486         554         450       
UNINOR INDIA
 Revenues                     863       1,079         837       
 EBITDA                      -408        -432        -849       
BROADCAST
 Revenues                   1,629       1,721       1,708       
 EBITDA                       550         511         516       
 OTHER UNITS    
 Revenues                   1,165       1,122       1,150       
 EBITDA                      -102        -116         -95       
 
ELIMINATIONS   
 Revenues                    -891        -853        -941       
 EBITDA                        -3          -8          -1       
     
 
 TOTAL REVENUES            25,253      25,470      24,631     
 TOTAL EBITDA, REPORTED     8,796       8,536       8,292     
              
NOTE - Full name of the Norwegian telecoms group is Telenor     
ASA.        
 (*) Forecast based on average from Reuters poll of        
18 analysts       

 (Reporting By Ole Petter Skonnord)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
