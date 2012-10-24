FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 24, 2012 / 2:05 PM / in 5 years

VW CFO says tech costs will keep weighing on profit

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Q4 operating profit may beat Q3 level-CFO

* CFO sees “considerable further risks” to western Europe

* VW aims to beat 5-7 pct China car-mkt growth-sales chief

BERLIN, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Volkswagen expects operating profit in the next three quarters to continue to be strained by costs of a technology overhaul at the German automotive group, Finance chief Hans Dieter Poetsch said.

VW “is still in the middle of the process” of rolling out a new architecture to assemble small and medium-sized vehicles across its multi-brand network of factories, Poetsch said Wednesday on a conference call.

Fourth-quarter operating profit may exceed the 2.34 billion euros ($3.03 billion) achieved in the July-September period as costs of the technology overhaul may have peaked last quarter, the CFO said.

Poetsch said he sees “considerable further risks” to auto sales in western European markets in coming months, citing unemployment and government-induced austerity programs.

VW is aiming to outgrow the Chinese passenger-car market which may expand at between 5 percent and 7 percent per annum in coming years, sales chief Christian Klingler said on the call. ($1 = 0.7714 euros) (Reporting By Andreas Cremer)

