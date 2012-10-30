FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MAN SE CFO says plant stoppages won't hurt Q4 Ebit
October 30, 2012

MAN SE CFO says plant stoppages won't hurt Q4 Ebit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Oct 30 (Reuters) - German truck maker MAN SE does not expect production stoppages implemented during the fourth quarter to impact quarterly earnings before interest and taxes (Ebit), finance chief Frank Lutz said on Tuesday on a conference call.

Munich-based MAN is halting trucks production this week at German factories in Munich and Salzgitter and will impose further stoppages also at an engine plant in Nuremberg between Dec 21 and Jan 11, CEO Georg Pachta-Reyhofen said earlier on Tuesday.

Reporting By Andreas Cremer

