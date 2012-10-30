MAN SE CFO says plant stoppages won't hurt Q4 Ebit

BERLIN, Oct 30 (Reuters) - German truck maker MAN SE does not expect production stoppages implemented during the fourth quarter to impact quarterly earnings before interest and taxes (Ebit), finance chief Frank Lutz said on Tuesday on a conference call.

Munich-based MAN is halting trucks production this week at German factories in Munich and Salzgitter and will impose further stoppages also at an engine plant in Nuremberg between Dec 21 and Jan 11, CEO Georg Pachta-Reyhofen said earlier on Tuesday.