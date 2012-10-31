Romania plans 7-yr euro-denominated bond

LONDON, Oct 31 (IFR) - Romania, rated Baa3/BB+/BBB-, is looking to issue a seven-year euro-denominated bond.

The sovereign is targeting a benchmark size for the Reg S deal and has released initial price thoughts in the 375bp over midswaps area.

Barclays, Citigroup, Deutsche Bank and HSBC are the lead managers on the transaction, which is today’s business.

The issuer was last in the market at the beginning of September, when it raised EUR750m through a tap of its 6.5% June 2018 notes. (Reporting By Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Sudip Roy)