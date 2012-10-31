Romania order book on 7-year bond at EUR1.5bn

LONDON, Oct 31 (IFR) - Romania’s seven-year euro-denominated bond is receiving a strong response from investors, who have placed EUR1.5bn in orders within the first hour of book building, according to a lead.

Price guidance on the benchmark size deal remains in the 375bp over midswaps area and final pricing is expected later today.

Barclays, Citigroup, Deutsche Bank and HSBC are the lead managers on the transaction.

Rival bankers reckon the new issue is coming at a 35-40bp premium over sovereign’s outstanding 2018 notes.

Romania, rated Baa3/BB+/BBB-, was last in the market at the beginning of September, when it raised EUR750m through a tap of its 6.5% June 2018 notes. (Reporting By Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Sudip Roy)