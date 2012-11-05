Poland - Factors to Watch on Nov 5

Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch, which may affect Poland’s financial markets on Monday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hours):

POLKOMTEL

Zygmunt Solorz-Zak may soon float his mobile phone operator, daily Rzeczpospolita writes. Solarz-Zak, who also owns small lender Invest-Bank also said that he may return to talks about cooperation with rival Alior Bank.

PHN HOLDING

Poland’s Treasury Ministry may offer a minority stake in its real-estate group to a private equity firm before floating a majority stake on the Warsaw bourse, Rzeczpospolita writes.

SAMURAI BONDS

Poland sold two tranches of yen-denominated bonds worth 66 billion yen ($823.6 million) on Friday, more than double the minimum it wanted to raise, Thomson Reuters news and market analysis service IFR reported.

