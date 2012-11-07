Poland - Factors to Watch on Nov 7

Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch, which may affect Poland’s financial markets on Wednesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hours):

RATES

The central bank is to announce its rate decision after a monthly sitting. Economists unanimously expect it to start an easing cycle with a 25 basis point cut. (After 1030)

FX RESERVES

The central bank releases data on October FX reserves.

TVN

Third-quarter results at TVN came in largely in line with expectations, with a stronger local currency helping the Polish broadcaster swing back to profit, while spin-offs and market malaise capped sales.

BOGDANKA

Miner Bogdanka reported quarterly net profit at the top end of expectations, helped by higher coal production.

ARCTIC PAPER

Polish paper maker wants to buy over 90 percent in Rottneros , valuing the Swedish pulp supplier at around 351 million Swedish crowns ($52.4 million), Arctic Paper said in a statement on Wednesday.

NFI MIDAS

The fund controlled by media mogul Zygmunt Solorz-Zak has secured financing for the development of a high-speed wireless Internet network LTE, NFI Midas Chief Executive Wojciech Pytel was quoted as saying by Parkiet.

POLIMEX

The troubled Polish builder may ink a restructuring deal with its creditors in the coming weeks, daily Dziennik Gazeta Prawna quoted an unnamed source as saying.

