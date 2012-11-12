FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Poland - Factors to Watch on Nov 12
November 12, 2012 / 7:06 AM / 5 years ago

Poland - Factors to Watch on Nov 12

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch, which may affect Poland’s financial markets on Monday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hours):

KGHM

Europe’s No.2 copper producer posts an in-line net profit drop in the third quarter, with a new mining tax and lower copper prices weighing on earnings.

PGNiG

The gas monopoly beat expectations with a third-quarter net profit of 66 million zlotys ($20 million) as it managed to partly offset high costs of gas imports from Russia with revenue from local sales.

PKO

Poland’s top lender, reported an 9-percent drop in third-quarter earnings on Monday, as expected, after economic slowdown reduced demand for its products and raised the value of bad loans.

TELECOMS

The flagged cut in mobile intercharge fees may come later than at the start of next year, even though the Polish telecoms watchdog UKE officially stands firmly by the date, Parkiet and Puls Biznesu report.

RATES

Rate setter Elzbieta Chojna-Duch tells TVN CNBC she remains a proponent of deep rate cuts after the central bank reduced borrowing costs for the first time in three years last week.

