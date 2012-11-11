FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UAE GDP growth seen at 3.5-4 pct in 2012 - Econ min
Sections
Featured
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Breakingviews
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Politics
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Davos
November 11, 2012 / 7:56 AM / 5 years ago

UAE GDP growth seen at 3.5-4 pct in 2012 - Econ min

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Nov 11 (Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates’ economy is expected to grow between 3.5 percent to 4 percent in 2012, the country’s economy minister said on Sunday.

“Our forecast, and I always been very cautious when it comes to these figures because we have the fourth-quarter still unfolding, is 3.5 percent this year or between 3.5 and 4 percent,” said Sultan bin Saeed al-Mansouri, speaking ahead of world economic forum discussions in Dubai.

“That means good growth at a time when numerous economies are suffering across the world,” Mansouri said.

Analysts polled by Reuters in September forecast economic growth in the whole UAE would slow to 3.2 percent in 2012 from 4.2 percent last year. (Reporting by Martin Dokoupil; Editing by Praveen Menon)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.