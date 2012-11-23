Poland - Factors to Watch on Nov 23

Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch, which may affect Poland’s financial markets on Friday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hours):

BUDGET

At 1300 GMT, the Monetary Policy Council will present its opinion on the central budget for 2013.

GDP GROWTH

Poland’s economic growth in 2012 may be slower than the 2.5 percent forecast by the government, the prime minister’s top aide Jan Krzysztof Bielecki told Dziennik Gazeta Prawna in an interview.

PHN

Poland may sell a strategic stake in its real estate holding company PHN to Radius Group’s subsidiary Ringwood Financial, the treasury ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

PGNIG

The gas monopoly is considering a cut in gas prices in Poland next year by 5-9 percent, Dziennik Gazeta Prawna writes without citing its sources.

LUX MED

Private equity funds BC Partners and Bridgepoint as well as UK’s health care group Bupa are on a shortlist of potential buyers of a Polish health services provider Lux Med, put up for sale by Mid Europa Partners, Puls Biznesu writes.

The daily adds it cannot tell whether EQT, Montagu, Blackstone and Warburg Pincus, which were earlier named by the press as potential bidders for the group, are also on the shortlist.

PGE

Poland’s top utility is analysing whether it must pay Swiss trader Alpiq 43 million euros plus interest, as ruled by a Vienna arbitration court in September, PGE’s deputy CEO Piotr Szymanek was quoted as saying by Dziennik Gazeta Prawna.

For other related news, double click on: Polish equities E.Europe equities Polish money Polish debt Eastern Europe All emerging markets Hot stocks Stock markets Market debt news Forex news For real-time index quotes, double click on: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX