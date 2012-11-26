FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Credit Markets
November 26, 2012 / 3:16 PM / 5 years ago

IPIC announces guidance of 2% area on USD tranche

Davide Scigliuzzo

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 26 (IFR) - Abu Dhabi’s International Petroleum Investment Company (IPIC), rated Aa3/AA/AA, has announced initial price guidance of 2% area on the three-year US dollar tranche of its upcoming dual-currency bond issue.

In addition to the dollar bond, the company is looking to issue 5.5-year and 10.5-year notes denominated in euros, for which guidance has yet to be released. All tranches will be of benchmark size.

The issuer is receiving indications of interest from investors today for the Reg S-only deal, while pricing is slated for Tuesday.

BNP Paribas is acting as global co-ordinator on the transaction and is joint bookrunner along with JP Morgan, NBAD, Natixis, RBS and UniCredit.

Reporting By Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Philip Wright

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
