IPIC refines guidance on dual-currency deal
#Credit Markets
November 27, 2012 / 10:46 AM / in 5 years

IPIC refines guidance on dual-currency deal

Davide Scigliuzzo

2 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 27 (IFR) - Abu Dhabi’s International Petroleum Investment Company (IPIC), rated Aa3/AA/AA, has revised price guidance on its upcoming three-tranche dual-currency bond deal, through which it is set to raise a combined USD2.9bn.

The issuer has set official guidance at 135-140bp over midswaps on a USD750m three-year tranche. Official guidance on the two euro-denominated tranches is set at 145-150bp over midswaps for the 5.5-year tenor, and 195-200bp for the 10.5-year maturity.

The company will raise a combined EUR1.65bn through the two euro tranches.

Earlier on Tuesday IPIC released initial guidance of 160-170bp over midswaps for the 5.5-year tranche and 210-220bp over midswaps for the 10.5-year tranche.

On Monday, the company released initial price guidance of 2% area for the third tranche of the deal, a three-year US dollar bond.

The Reg S deal is expected to price today.

BNP Paribas is acting as global co-ordinator on the transaction and is joint bookrunner along with JP Morgan, NBAD, Natixis, RBS and UniCredit. (Reporting By Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Sudip Roy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
