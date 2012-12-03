FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Poland - Factors to Watch on Dec 3
December 3, 2012 / 7:00 AM / in 5 years

Poland - Factors to Watch on Dec 3

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Poland’s financial markets on Monday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hours):

PMI

Markit Economics releases manufacturing PMI data for Poland at 0800 GMT.

ADVERTISING

Poland’s advertising market is set to shrink by 5.5 percent this year, more than previously expected, according to forecasts of media group ZenithOptimedia, daily Rzeczpospolita writes.

MILLENNIUM

Millennium Bank, the Polish unit of Portugal’s Millennium bcp, has approved bond issue programmes worth up to 4.5 billion zlotys ($1.4 billion) aimed at financing its operations in the coming years.

PKN ORLEN

Poland’s top refiner PKN Orlen is in advanced talks to Exxon Mobil Corp. and Talisman Energy on the purchase of their shale gas exploration permits in Poland, Rzeczpospolita reports without citing its sources.

