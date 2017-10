OSLO, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Norwegian house prices may continue to rise from their current record levels, Prime Minister Jens Stoltenberg told a conference on Monday.

“There is still a housing shortage,” Stoltenberg said, adding that it was important to keep order in the economy to avoid a negative development.

“If we do, they (the house prices) may continue to rise,” he said. (Reporting by Terje Solsvik)