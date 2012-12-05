UPDATE 1-Romania - Factors to watch on Dec 5

(Adds press digest)

BUCHAREST, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Romanian financial markets on Wednesday.

AVERAGE WAGE

The National Statistics Board will release October average wage data.

ROMANIA GOVERNMENT SET TO WIN PARLIAMENT MAJORITY - POLL

Romania’s leftist government is likely to win an outright majority in parliament in an election later on Sunday, an opinion poll showed on Tuesday.

ROMANIA PPI UP 6.8 PCT Y/Y IN OCTOBER

Romanian industrial producer prices rose 6.8 percent on the year in October and were up 0.6 percent on the month, data from the National Statistics Board showed on Tuesday.

CEE MARKETS

Central European currencies were weak on Tuesday as interest rate cut expectations and uncertainty over Romania’s elections overshadowed a firming of the region’s reference unit, the euro .

GREECE TAKES BOTTOM EU SPOT IN GLOBAL CORRUPTION INDEX

Greece has scored the worst ranking of all 27 European Union nations in a global league table of perceived official corruption, falling below ex-communist Bulgaria as public anger about graft soars during the country’s crisis.

FACTBOX-TRANSPARENCY INTERNATIONAL‘S GLOBAL CORRUPTION INDEX

AUCHAN

French retailer Auchan plans to maintain jobs in the local Real hypermarkets it bought from German retailer Metro AG , said Patrick Espasa, CEO of Auchan Romania.

Ziarul Financiar, Page 11

