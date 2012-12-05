FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Staffordshire council approves record contract for Capita
December 5, 2012 / 12:41 PM / in 5 years

Staffordshire council approves record contract for Capita

Christine Murray

1 Min Read

LONDON, Dec 5 (Reuters) - British outsourcing group Capita moved a step closer to its largest ever contract win on Wednesday after Staffordshire County Council voted to approve its bid to run education services in the region.

The FTSE-100 firm was granted “preferred bidder” status on a 20-year joint venture with the council in England’s west midlands earlier in November, subject to approval by locally elected leaders.

Capita expects the contract - to run services ranging from cooking and cleaning to administration support - to generate 85 million pounds ($137 million) a year in revenue. If Capita seals the deal, it will be its fourth with a local council in as many months.

Work will now start to have the new joint venture entity up and running by April 2013.

