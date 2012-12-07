FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Poland - Factors to Watch on Dec 7
December 7, 2012 / 7:06 AM / 5 years ago

Poland - Factors to Watch on Dec 7

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Poland’s financial markets on Thursday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hours):

PKN

The refiner bought two licenses to explore for shale gas in Poland from ExxonMobil, writes Puls Biznesu.

FX RESERVES

The central bank will publish November foreign currency reserves data (1300).

PGNIG

The gas monopolist may be forced to shut down several extraction sites after a new tax makes them unprofitable, writes Dziennik.

DEBT

Poland plans to radically cut the issue of foreign denominated bonds next year, writes Dziennik, citing Deputy Finance Minister Wojciech Kowalczyk.

