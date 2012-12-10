Poland - Factors to Watch on Dec 10

Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Poland’s financial markets on Monday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hours):

FIAT

Fiat Auto Poland plans to cut one third of its workforce in Poland, where it makes its popular Fiat 500 minicar, as a sales slump that has forced automakers to shut plants in Western Europe hits one of Fiat’s most productive factories.

Poland’s government will on Tuesday discuss Fiat’s plans to cut jobs, Deputy Prime Minister and Economy Minister Janusz Piechocinski was quoted as saying by Rzeczpospolita.

INTEREST RATES

Poland’s central bank should not take a breather in further monetary policy easing and another interest rate cut as soon as next month is “rather certain,” a central banker said.

Adam Glapinski, seen as the bank’s most hawkish policymaker, also told reporters he would opt for a pause after a possible cut at the start of 2013.

Another member of the rate-setting panel Elzbieta Chojna-Duch, known for its support of policy easing, told broadcaster TVN CNBC on Monday that the lack of inflationary pressure allows to think about rate cuts deeper than by 25 basis points.

