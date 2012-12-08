Volkswagen November deliveries up 10 pct, paper

FRANKFURT, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Volkswagen AG’s car deliveries in November rose by around 10 percent from the same month last year, according to Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung, citing finance director Dieter Poetsch.

He told the newspaper, in a report to be published on Sunday, that the new Golf has more than 60,000 new orders, significantly higher than what the company had expected.

The Spanish unit SEAT will narrow its loss this year by a two-digit million euro figure and next year it is expected to continue its recovery, he added. (Reporting By Marilyn Gerlach; editing by James Jukwey)